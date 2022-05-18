2023: IPAC Expresses Support for Abiodun

James Sowole



The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State, reiterating that his leadership has impacted on the lives of the people of the state.

IPAC expressed its support for Abiodun at a news conference, held at Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta.

Addressing journalists, the Ogun State Chairman of IPAC, Mr Samson Okusanya said the petition signed by one Ayodele Oludiran on behalf of a civil rights group seeking the disqualification of Abiodun was ill- conceived and aimed at smearing the good work and the great achievements of the governor.

He stated said the performance of Abiodun in the last three years, was legendary and enviable, saying there was no need doubting the fact that the state, had witnessed a total turn-around in all ramifications.

He said, “Ogun IPAC would not have delved into the issue, if such allegations were made by APC members, but the petition was written and signed by a Civil Society Organisation and now made public.

“”We felt that as a body established and recognised by the law, we should beam our search light on the issue accordingly.

“Upon the release of the petition, the leadership of IPAC met with the leadership of APC in the state to make necessary findings on the various allegations levelled against the governor.

“IPAC found out that the petition is spurious, not genuine and a calculated attempt to disparage the person of the governor.

“Dapo Abiodun is well educated with verifiable facts and a seasoned administrator per excellence whose corporate experiences have reflected in the ongoing transformational changes in Ogun State.

“Definitely, the fifth columnists, who are hiding behind their fingers to truncate the development of Ogun State by all means, including the latest attempt through the spurious petition, shall be put to shame.

“These set of people, who have mismanaged the resources of the state while at the helms of affairs in the state through so many fraudulent white elephant projects.”

He added that the desperate attempt to stop the governor from getting a second term would be resisted on all fronts by the good people of the state.

The IPAC chairman urged the National leadership of APC not to be distracted by the shenanigans but to support the moving train of development in the state under the leadership of Abiodun.

