2023: I’m Not Interested in Presidential Race, Adesina Tells Supporters

Adedayo Akinwale



The President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday withdrew from the contest for the presidential ticket under the All Progressives Congress (APC), telling his supporters that his,”current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.”

Adesina had been shortlisted among the 25 presidential aspirants cleared to contest for the APC ticket.

A coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians had purchased the N100 million nomination form of the APC for the former Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister to contest

However, Adesina in a statement said he was extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that he should consider running for the office of the president.

He stated: “I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.”

Adesina noted that he remained fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank gave him for Africa’s development.

He emphasised that he remained fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

