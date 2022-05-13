Yarmolenko Set to Leave West Ham

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is set to leave West Ham when his contract runs out at the end of June.

The 32-year-old is one of West Ham’s highest earners and manager David Moyes has made the decision to let him leave at the end of his deal.

Yarmolenko was part of the big spending under former boss Manuel Pellegrini and cost £17.5m when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

He has made 30 appearances for West Ham this season, scoring three goals.

Two of his goals – against Aston Villa and Sevilla – came after his emotional return following the club giving him time off to deal with issues arising out of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Yarmolenko has won 106 caps for Ukraine.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

