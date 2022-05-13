SDP Female Presidential aspirant, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Submits Forms

A presidential aspirant, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi has submitted her presidential nomination form ahead of Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries.

The nomination form was received on behalf of the party by the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam and the National Organising Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Speaking, Okunnu-Lamidi said: “This upcoming election is a redefining moment for our dear country, the message of hope and belief is what every Nigerian is holding onto at this moment. The time to turn things around is now. The mandate given to me by the people is what drives me, we are so proud of our progress so far. Becoming the flag bearer of the SDP to contest for the presidency of Nigeria is the next stage so help me God,” said Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi.

The 38-year old Okunnu-Lamidi explained that she is part of Nigeria’s teeming youth majority demographic who believe in the hope and promise of a better Nigeria guaranteed by the ability and capacity of its youth population that demand now more than ever before to be part of the process of governance that defines their lives today and in the future.

She is a passionate Nigerian with a well-considered statically derived people-led strategy roadmap based on how to make Nigeria work. Okunnu-Lamidi has been involved in various social impact initiatives including the Water Relief NG and Help Our Youth – both designed to tackle the urgent challenges of lack of clean water and youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The SDP is a strong coalition across the Nigerian political space which presents a welfarist social platform. It is accessible to all Nigerians, especially the youth, women, and persons with disability. It is an inclusive platform that attracts credible, competent, and dynamic leaders whose mandate is to unify the Nigerian people and give voice and action to their aspirations.

Okunnu-Lamidi was accompanied by the National Women Leader, Madam Maggie; the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna; National Legal Adviser and many more party chieftains.

