Nigerian-Ghanaian Schools Performs Corporate Social Responsibility

Mary Nnah

Nigerian Ghanaian Schools (NGS) recently reached out to the less privileged at Last Hope Faith Mission Orphanage Home as part of her corporate social responsibility.

The NGS Team, led by the Executive Director, Mrs. Chinyere Chima, was accompanied by some staff and pupils of the school.

Various food items and gifts were donated to the children in the orphanage including cash donations.

The management and staff of the orphanage were very happy at the show of love displayed by NGS and were very grateful.

NGS which has a culture of reaching out to the needy in the community used the opportunity to call on well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to do the same in their communities for a better society.

Recently also, the school in conjunction with Ilamoshe Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Oke-Afa community in Lagos organiSed a free oral health screening for the parents of the Institution and the residents of the community.

According to the school, the free screening in which a number of Oke-Afa residents and the NGS parents benefited, was part of the school’s conduct of giving back to her immediate society.

Chima, who was pleased with the success of the project, said dental health is an integral part of the total body health, hence promised to do more within the School’s capacity for the benefit of the general populace.

“We are happy that we have been able to touch lives through this free oral health screening. We, at Nigerian Ghanaian Schools, believe that society is an integral part of what we do, the reason we decided to give back to the society through this exercise,” she noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

