NGO moves to deepen Nigerians awareness on regular lupus screening

Folalumi Alaran

A non governmental Organization (NGO), Gift lupus foundation, has called on all Nigerians to regularly go for Lupus screening for a long and healthy life.

Dr. Lovette Ikongo the founder of the Organization made this call recently in Abuja, while marking the World Lupus day saying regular screening exercise and early dictation would help to treat and reduce Lupus disease in an individual.

She further said that lots of Nigerians are unaware of the problems attached to having this disease, and that her organization will continue to raise awareness of the dangers of systemic lupus erythemathoses (LUPUS).

She said “Lupus can be difficult to diagnose because its signs and symptoms often mimic those of other ailments and most distinctive sign of Lupus is a facial rash that resembles the wings of a butterfly unfolding across both cheeks “

One Ms Sharon Orevba narrated her personal experience about the ailment “ I was referred to see a Rheumatologist who did the necessary diagnosis and it was conferred that I had Lupus “

“The years before my diagnosis were the worse part of having Lupus. I wish someone had shared what I was going through or one of the many doctors I saw were familiar enough with Lupus “ Sharon added.

Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and can affect many different body systems.

