NDLEA Arrests 3,539 Suspects, Recovers 65,916kgs Drugs in Four Months

Chiemelie Ezeobi



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it arrested over 3,539 suspects and recovered 65,916 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs within the first quarter of this year.

NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), made this disclosure at the Western Naval Command (WNC), Apapa, Lagos, while receiving two Epenal boats donated to the agency by the Nigerian Navy (NN) to boost its war against drug abuse.

Marwa, who was represented by NDLEA Director, Seaport Operations, Mrs. Omolade Faboyade, said the agency broke its first quarter operational record with the arrests which included that of a “rogue security personnel and a well-known billionaire baron”.

According to Marwa, given the agency’s commitment to contain proliferation of drugs in the country, security organisations can no longer afford to work in silos.

He stressed that illicit drug trafficking, as a transnational organised crime, require the deployment of intelligence and close-knit with key stakeholders like the navy and other security organisations.

He said: “In our effort to stem the ride of narcotic drugs, we have gone the extra mile and that includes the pursuit of synergy with organisations in the security sector.

“So far, our efforts in one year showed that the strategy is effective. In 2022, we recorded the arrest of more than 12,300 suspected drug offenders, including seven drug barons with 1,400 traffickers jailed.

“We were able to counsel and rehabilitate 8,000 drug users and in the same period, also, we mopped up over 3.4 million kilograms of assorted drugs. Interestingly, drugs and illicit proceeds of drug crime worth over N130 billion were successfully recovered.

“This year equally started on an excellent footing. We broke our first quarter operational record with arrest of over 3,539 suspected drug traffickers (including rogue security personnel and a well-known billionaire baron) and the seizure of more than 66,916kgs of drugs.

“I, therefore, remain confident that this partnership with the Nigerian Navy will produce more outstanding results in our country’s fight against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“The agency is determined to cripple the activities of drug cartels on every front. We do not doubt that the combination of naval and narcotics strategies will spell doom for drug barons in the coming days.”

In his remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the handing over of the boats, operational and training equipment would further assist in the expansion and strengthening of the NDLEA, as well as positively impact operational efficiency and capacity development especially for her Marine Unit.

Gambo who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Hamza Kaoje, said the aim of the donation was to strengthen existing synergy between both agencies, adding that the navy already trained officials of the NDLEA on boat handling to enable them fully utilise the vessels.

He said the NDLEA reached out to the navy for support in its current expansion and strengthening efforts to fight existing menace of drug abuse.

He added that the navy deemed it necessary to make the donation to enhance the NDLEA Marine Unit’s capacity to check illicit drug activities in the waterways.

Commending the existing collaborations between both agencies, Gambo said it has resulted to the arrests and seizures of vessels laden with illicit drugs including the April 19, seizure and handover of 40 bags of cannabis at Ajulo waterside by Forward Operating Base (FOB) BADAGRY patrol boat.

He said: “These are just some instances amongst several others where the Nigerian Navy has collaborated with the NDLEA in ensuring our waters including the hinterland is free of illegal substances and illegal maritime activities that impinge on the security and well-being of our nation and citizens.

“It is therefore evident that the agency will find the Navy’s donation

germane in its maritime operations to curb drug trafficking in the waterways.”

