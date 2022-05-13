Jikume Set to Hold the 4th Edition of her Festival, Oshikiri in Portharcourt



For Jikume Bethlehem, nothing else felt like home than music, as she added that the art is soul lifting, and making people near and far happy through it is her passion. According to her, she can’t remember what really got her into music, she, however, noted that “from childhood I have always imagined and dreamt of singing, dancing and acting all my life. I have been doing this for a while; I just knew this is where I belonged. I love making people near and far happy through my music.”



Jikume started out as a teenage singer with her old music crew, The J12 Crew back in 2005, when they officially released their album. She went solo with her first single titled “Firewood” released in 2009, and since then she has continue to make hits after hits. Speaking about her style of music, Jikume said, “I see myself as a versatile artiste; I infuse a lot of sounds into my music so as to deliver positive vibes to life. I think Jikume is an artiste who often delve into afropop and neo soul music.

My biggest influences from childhood till date include the legendary Brenda Frasie and Beyonce Knowles as their messages through music, vocal strength, carriage and energy on stage is everything to me. I love that in a singer and I try to exude that in my records.” On what she want to be remembered for, Jikume said, “I want to be remembered as a star who touched and changed lives globally through music. For me, that is why God gave me this gift, to spread positivity.

Commenting on her project, ‘Oshikiri Festival’, she says, “Oshikiri festival is my brain child and I am grateful for all we have achieved through the years. I feel on top of world knowing how much well we have done with the festival. Though it has been a long and draining journey, especially in a city where I happen to be the first female to host ticketed annual event. I feel like I am impacting my generation and there is more to come.”



Speaking of this year’s edition of the festival, she said plans are already on motion, stressing that the vision is bringing Nigerians to Port Harcourt this December to celebrate in a special way, “It is going to be our fourth edition and we want to bring in some good and celebrated names in the entertainment industry to Port Harcourt for the event to spice up the content of the event.”

