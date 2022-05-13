Buhari: Nigeria will Assist South Sudan in Fight against Insurgency

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency and restoring cohesion to the country.

The president gave the assurance while receiving in audience the Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, Hon. Albino Mathom Ayuel, at the State House, Abuja.

“We will study your situation and see how we can help,” President Buhari said.

He told the special envoy of the situation the present administration met on ground in the North-east in 2015 and how great strides have been taken in comparison to the present day.

Speaking earlier, the special envoy had intimated his host with the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys”.

He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area”.

Ayuel said South Sudan is keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother”.

