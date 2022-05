The Andy Warhol, brilliant artist, Marilyn Monroe, great actress, portrait sold for US$195 million. On eBay you can buy a child’s paint set for about $10.

Which will do more for art, one painting, probably in a gallery or about 20 million children with a paint set each?

The reality isn’t that simple, but it does suggest that the art market has lost the plot.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia



