2023: APC Group Warns Party, Lalong against Imposition of Candidate

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau All Progressives Congress (APC) Patriots group has warned the leadership of the APC and state Governor, Simon Lalong to avoid the bait of imposing a governorship candidate on the party, saying it will be counterproductive, and will reverse the fortune of the party in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr. Mark Ibrahim, the group alleged plans by Lalong to impose the former Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada on the party, warning that the attempt will be resisted, adding that it will be disastrous to allow the imposition of an unpopular candidate to fly the party flag.

The group warned that the scenario led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2015 is gradually being played out in the APC, recalling that PDP in the Plateau lost the governorship election to APC as a result of the imposition of a candidate.

“The same scenario is gradually being played out, politics of Plateau State should not be seen to be cyclical, the leadership must learn from the pitfalls of PDP that led to the emergence of the APC.

“Plateau abhors injustice in all its ramifications, the people of the state especially party members should not be taken for granted.”

We need to be consistent and steadfast; the party should not be made to look stupid because of primordial interest and inordinate ambition of one man.

“All of us laboured to build the party on the Plateau, therefore foisting a candidate on the rest of the aspirants and the party will not only be a disservice but counterproductive in 2023. It may interest the party and members to know that the main opposition party, the PDP in the state has started jubilating over the alleged plan to impose an unpopular candidate on the party.

“We must learn from history and our past mistakes, the APC lost Bassa/Jos North House of Representatives re-run election recently to PDP because of imposition of a candidate by the governor contrary to the wish and collective interest of the party. The protest vote was massive and government machinery could not withstand the pressure,” it said.

The group therefore, called on the National leadership of the party to investigate the sudden membership of Yiltwada and call the leadership of the party in the state to order to avoid protest votes in 2023.

Meanwhile, a student group, Plateau State Campus Leaders Network (PSCLN) has thrown its weight behind the governorship aspiration of Yilwada, noting that the state needs an emancipator like him; a leader that will stand up to confront issues that others ran away from.

Addressing the press in Jos, chairman of the student group, Mr. Emerson Akp lamented the decaying economic system and lack of will to live by the tenets of a democratic system, noting that lot of youths have becomes tools in the hands of radicals because thousands of graduates now loiter the streets without job.

He said: “Our communities lie in ruins; people die daily and our people are losing control over their resources. Our aged parents are crying daily for a nation that listens.

“It is on this note that we made it a duty to get it right this time. Like some patriotic few who refused to give up, we stand in the coldness of the nights and the spine-chilling scorches of the sunny day in a religious search for a better leadership that will correct the errors of the past and consolidate on developments of the previous administrations. That leader is Dr. Nentawe Yilwada.”

