Three More Kano APC Lawmakers Defect to NNPP

Ibrahim Shuaibu



Three more lawmakers in the Kano State House of Assembly have defected to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in their separate defection letters addressed to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, notifying the House of their defection from the APC to the NNPP.

Spokesman of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Uba Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, revealing that the letters dated May 5, 2022, were received by the House, at same time.

The lawmakers that defected to NNPP were: Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, Member, representing Tudun Wada Constituency; Muhd Bello Butu Butu, Member representing Tofa/Rimin Gado Constituency and Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, Member representing Madobi Constituency.

THISDAY recalled that last week, 10 lawmakers of People Democratic Party in the Kano State House of Assembly had defected to the NNPP.

The lawmakers then were: Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency; Umar Musa Gama of Nassarawa Constituency; Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo of Ungogo Constituency; Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa of Dala Constituency and Tukur Muhammad of Fagge Constituency.

Others were; Mu’azzam El-Yakub of Dawakin Kudu Constituency; Garba Shehu Fammar of Kibiya Constituency; Abubakar Uba Galadima of Bebeji Constituency; Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki of Kumbotso Constituency and Yusuf Baba gida of Gwale constituency.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

