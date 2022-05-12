Osinbajo: My Priority for Joining Presidential Race is to Serve Nigerians

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has disclosed that his main priority for joining the presidential race is to serve Nigerians selflessly and not for personal or political pursuit.

The nation’s number two man declared that among the presidential aspirants jostling to succeed Pesident Muhammadu Buhari, he remains the most outstanding in terms of experience and preparedness to be the next leader that would rid the country of vestiges of corruption, insecurity and other ills.

The vice-president spoke at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Thursday, in continuation of his consultations with stakeholders and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country ahead of the primaries.

Osinbajo noted that his aspiration was triggered by the zeal to impact positively on the lives of the populace by building on the legacy being laid by President Buhari.

“My interventions as the vice-president and acting president has exposed me to the peculiarities and opportunities in the country. I am most determined to build on this and place the country on the pedestal of development.”

Osinbajo added that working under President Buhari, whom he described as a transparent and honest leader, is one of the things that has prepared him for the bigger task in leading the nation in 2023.

“I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by first, the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years. For these years, I have served as vice-president and acting president.

“I have also worked under a very open and transparent president who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of a size and diversity like Nigeria.

“So I have all these opportunities and I must say that having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not join the race.

“So, among the aspirants, I am the most qualified with the experience and knowledge at the federal level to do this job and we will hit the ground running from day one, God willing.

“The time has come for me to put myself for the task ahead and I must add that my sole objective is to serve this country and the people, that is the reason why I am here in Ekiti to consult with the stakeholders and of course the party delegates,” he said.

Osinbajo applauded the traditional ruler for his fatherly advice and efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the community.

Oba Adejugbe, who eulogised the vice-president for his contributions to the development of the country in the last seven years, disclosing that he has the needed qualities to be president.

The monarch prayed for Osinbajo on his aspiration, saying: “The next president should remember the traditional institutions for critical roles in nation building rather than advisory or visitations during elections every four years.”

