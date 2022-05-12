NCC Leads Stakeholders to Girls in ICT Day Celebration

Nosa Alekhuogie

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will be leading other stakeholders as eBusiness Life Communication Limited hosts young girls in the 2022 edition of the International Girls in ICT Day campaign.

The hybrid event, which holds today at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, is part of an annual campaign initiated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to sensitise and encourage young women and girls to delve into ICT and related careers, which have been dominated by the male gender. The 2022 theme will be central on “Expanding Horizons, Changing Attitudes: Access And Safety”.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of eBusiness Life Communication and convener of the event, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, the need to sensitise young girls is premised on the fact that the society has unconsciously relegated the female gender and delegated careers in technical fields, especially in ICT, to their male counterparts.

She noted that efforts should be made to introduce young girls to career opportunities in technical ﬁelds in both the public and private sectors to help them have a wider range of options and contribute their quota in the industry and in the development of the economy.

Other stakeholders that has confirmed partnership towards this year’s event include MTN, VDT Communications, 9mobile, Globacom, Access Bank and Inq Digital. The support from these foremost ICT companies underscores the importance of the campaign.

This year’s eBusiness Life International Girls in ICT Day event will have the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami as the Special Guest and be chaired by the Group Chief Sustainability Officer/Chairwoman, Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, with a Keynote from the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and a special presentation on Cryptocurrency by the Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode, Dr. Peter Obadare.





