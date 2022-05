NCC Engages PwC to Enhance Collocation, Infrastructure Sharing

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the process of conducting a study to assess the current level of competition in the collocation and infrastructure sharing segment of the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

Seventy-eight licensees are currently operating in that market segment.

The study is to enable the Commission to have insightful and evidenced-based facts to glean the dynamics at play and ensure the continuous growth of the CIS segment of the telecom market.

In order to achieve this, NCC engaged the services of Messrs. Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC), a global consulting firm, to conduct the study on its behalf, in exercise of NCC’s regulatory functions as provided in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003. The study is expected to be concluded between April and July, 2022.

Speaking at the NCC’s stakeholders’ forum recently organised in Lagos on the commencement of the study, the Director, Policy, Competition and Economy Analysis (PCEA) at NCC, Yetunde Akinloye, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the forum was organised to intimate operators in the collocation and infrastructure sharing segment of the telecom market on the study and to secure their buy-in and cooperation with the consultants undertaking the study.

Akinloye said in line with its mandate of creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry as well as ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services, the NCC periodically conducts studies to assess the level of competition in the industry.

Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Bako Wakil, also joined Akinloye in seeking the full cooperation of licensees in the CIS segment of the telecom market whenever they are approached by the consultants for relevant information either through the instrumentality of the RFI or through one-on-one sessions with consultants in the course of the implementation of the study.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram