ICAN Commends Linkage Assurance on Human Capital Development

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has commended Linkage Assurance Plc for its commitment to human capital development of staff particularly in the accounting practice, and its professional ethos in the insurance industry.

The 57th President of ICAN, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo gave the commendation when she led her council members on a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Linkage Assurance Plc, as part of her working visit to Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Eyitayo said Linkage had demonstrated strong support for ICAN, by regularly sponsoring its staff to the annual conference and dinner of the Institute’s MCPD programmes and other examinations of the accounting body.

While commending Linkage Assurance for her competitive edge in the Nigerian insurance industry, she said the company had displayed professionalism and creation of value to her stakeholders having stood strong over the past three decades.

Eyitayo, while outlining her programmes targeted at creating value and broaden the scope of the profession for the benefit of her members, called on Linkage Assurance for continuous collaborations in areas that would impact the Nigerian economy.

Responding, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie who led the top management to receive the ICAN team said, over the years the institute had gained global recognition as an outstanding professional body.

He said the institute had evolved and had never stopped to be the leading professional body in Nigeria and Africa, producing world-class Chartered Accountants located all over the globe.

“As a company that cherished the value creation from ICAN, Linkage Assurance Plc currently has four Fellows of Chartered Accountants, eight Associate of Chartered Accountants and nine Student Accountants.”

“I can state equivocally that these members of ICAN are adding value to the company within their various sphere of engagements,” the Linkage Assurance boss stated.

According to him, every year the company sends staff members of the institute to the Annual Accountants Conference, as well as the Annual ICAN dinner and ensures that they attend at least one Mandatory Accounting Professional Education (MPCE) as part of their professional development.

