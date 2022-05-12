Heirs Insurance Motivates Workers with Wellness Package

Ebere Nwoji

Digital insurance company, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), said it inspired its workers for optimum performance in this business year and in the years to come through rejuvenating message and wellness package to mark this year’s workers day celebration.

In a corporate notice sent to staff, the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche appreciated the staff for their unrelenting dedication to customer satisfaction and business growth.

“We understand your hard work comes with great sacrifices and we appreciate every one of you. We will continue to prioritise your psychological and physical being as you are important to us,” she said.

She said Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), the general insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, is redefining the insurance technology space by offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable services to individuals and companies, adding that its affordable plans cover losses related to vehicles, homes, and buildings, and more.

