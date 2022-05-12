Hacey Health Initiative Tests over 300 Women on Malaria, HIV

Ugo Aliogo

As part of activities marking the 2022 World Health Day, Hacey Health Initiative has conducted free medical tests for over 300 women in Ijedege Local Community Development Area (LCDA) in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State on malaria, HIV, and Diabetics.

Speaking at the event, the Programme Officer, Hacey Health Initiative, Bamidele Oyewumi, stressed the need for individuals, society and community to take ownership of their communities be conscious of how they treat the environment, “because it will affect how we treat the planet in general.”

He stated the medical outreach has provided opportunity to educate the women on communicable and non-communicable diseases that affect women and young people in the community, adding that this will ensure that everyone in the community lives healthy lives and reduce disease transmission.”

He also hinted that communicable and non-communicable diseases have high prevalence in rural communities, noting that as an organisation want to ensure that they would be able to improve the life and productivity of women and girls, in rural community. According to him, “In organising the event, we have the support of Access Bank Plc and we are doing it simultaneously in Kaduna State. With the increase of education, we now see more people that take ownership of their environment. So we want to sensitise people to take ownership of their environment to ensure that what we do add positively to the planet. At Hacey Health Initiative, we believe that knowledge is power, we know that when people are informed that they will make right decisions for them, themselves, we have trained various people and community leaders on clean water and sanitation. It is important that what we use daily to survive which water is one of them is well taken care of. Today, we have sensitized the beneficiaries of this project, to make sure that cleanliness and hygiene is one of their priorities, especially because it is their environment and will limit the disease and the infection that their children are vulnerable to.”



Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

