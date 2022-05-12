Group Condemns Bomb Blast in Taraba, Writes to Governor

Taraba State Indigenes Development Association (TSIDA) in the Diaspora, South-west chapter, has condemned in its totality the recent bomb blast that occurred in Iware and Nukkai areas of the state.

The association spoke through its Zonal Secretary/spokesman, Ezekiel Zik Kuni, in Lagos while handing over their letter to the the Taraba State Governor, Mr. Darius Dickson Ishaku, through the Director of Taraba State Liaison Office in Lagos, Mr. Solomon Joseph.

The association expressed unhappiness on the recent killings and kidnappings in the state, “whereby the government seems unwilling to put an end to the regrettable reoccurring menace.”

Kuni said the group condemned in strong terms the current insecurity, especially bandits’ activities, in the state that the citizens are being killed on a daily basis with no positive reaction towards putting an end to it.

According to him, “We believe this is the handwork of politicians who are using it as campaign strategy. Our state (Taraba) has not been like this until the bitter side of politics entered into our people. Now brothers are killing brothers and sisters no long greet one another because of politics.

“Our roads have a lot of check points mounted by all kinds of security agencies only to extract money from private and commercial drivers, and making life hard for the poor, as our politicians drive freely while the poor ones are made to come down from the commercial cars and walk a long distance. If this check points were something meaningful to the poor masses, why are the kidnappings becoming so common in our state? The questions we should be asking ourselves and the governments of the day are: ‘Every day our politicians are going for consultation and seeking positions to represent who? Who are we consulting to represent, our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters that have been killed? If all are killed, who will you represent?

“If all our citizens are being killed, who are you going to represent? Those who are already killed or what interest do you have on your people if they are being killed every day and you are moving up and down for consultation.

“The association is saying no to these kinds of practice and believe it or not, for those who are benefiting from these acts, God will ask you to give account of how you live your life in the last day. Our people have suffered enough. We are not happy with our local government chairmen, our traditional rulers, our lawmakers and our representatives at the state and federal levels. Should the good people who elect you to represent them suffer the consequence for electing you? It is time to tell ourselves the truth.”

The group said fighting insecurity is not a single-handed job “but is a collective bargaining for peace, so let’s do it and we must put party aside if not, this is how we will continue to suffer the security challenges in the state.”

TSIDA also commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and pray for quick recovery of those who are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

