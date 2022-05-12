Ex-Minister of Communications, Olawale Ige, Dies at 83





The family of Ige has announced the death of Olawale Adeniji Ige, on 9th May 2022 at the age of 83years.

According to a statement released by his daughter, Mrs. Atinuke Olashore, Ige was the former Director-General, Ministry of Communications before he became a Minister of Communication in 1990 and he was reappointed a Minister to coordinate the Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications in 1992.

Between 1999 and 2010, he served as a member of the Nigerian Communications Commission and the first Director of Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja. Ige was a member of the First World Telecommunications Advisory Group of the International Telecommunications Union with headquarters in Geneva and the first Chairman of Nigeria Internet Group.

Born on 13th October 1938 in Lagos, he began his working career with Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in Ibadan as Engineering Assistant in 1957 before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study Electrical Engineering in 1961.

Upon his return to Nigeria in 1967, he began his working career with the Federal Ministry of Communications (Posts and Communications Department) as an Engineer and rose to become the first coordinating Director (Internal) NITEL and subsequently the General Manager, Long Distance Communications, NITEL in 1985.

He started his consultancy practice in 1993 and was appointed a consultant on Regional African Satellite Communications implementation.

In 1979, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of The Federal Republic (MFR) for his contribution to the growth and development of the country.

He got married to the late Mrs. Aderonke Ige (Nee Fetuga) and their union was blessed with four children. He was an ardent Baptist and member of First Baptist Church, Lagos where he served as a member of the Deaconate Board.

He is survived by his children Mrs. Atinuke Olashore, Mr. Babasola Ige, Mr. Adegbola Ige and Mrs. Banke Laycock, eight Grandchildren and was a native of Ile Seedu, Ijeru in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

