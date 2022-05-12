Emir of Gombe Appointed Grand Patron of Super Bikes Club

Segun Awofadeji

The Super Bikes Club Associations of Nigeria (SCAN) has appointed the

Emir of Gombe, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III as its

grand patron.

The appointment of the first class monarch was announced at the palace

of the Emir in Gombe when members of SCAN paid a Sallah homage to the

Emir led by its President, Mr Gomes Adebowale, penultimate weekend.

Adebowale, who on behalf of the group presented a brand new BMW K1600B Intercontinental Tourer to the Emir as a token of SCAN’s appreciation for the Royal Father’s acceptance of his appointment.

He explained that they brought one of the best super power bikes, a

2021 digital bike to the Emir whom they explained have been performing

an outstanding fatherly role to the Gombe chapter of the association, and giving SCAN members inspiration and support in their various chosen fields of endeavours.

He said the objective of the association is to harmonise all other biking clubs in the nation and preach safety among bikers as they ply the roads.

According to him, some of the safety measures to be embraced by power bikes users include; wearing helmets, hand gloves, boots and other safety kits adding that if a biker rides responsibly, he will be safe on the roads.

“Biking is a way of commuting within the society. While some people have cars, we have bikes. You can ride your power bike in town, but we want them to observe speed limits,” he said.

Responding, the Emir, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, expressed appreciation to the Super Bikes Club Association of Nigeria for appointing him as their grand patron and for donating the bike to him.

He urged them to always ride carefully, obey traffic rules and respect the rights of other road users as they ply the streets.

The Royal Father also assured the association that the bike donated to him would be put to a very good use.

The over 60 Bikers who stormed Gombe for the event were hosted by the president of the Jewel Bikers Motor Club (JBMC), Mr Hussein Misari.

