UNTH Names Prof. Ndubueze Ezemba Chairman of Open Heart Centre

Renowned professor of Cardiology and Vascular Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Ndubueze Ezemba, has been appointed chairman of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence.

A statement from the Chief Medical Director of UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Prof. Obinna Onodugo, said Ezemba took over from Prof. Basden Onwubere, who retired after a meritorious service.

Ezemba, who hails from Eziokwe, Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, attended Central Primary School, Ukpo, Dunukofia in Anambra State in 1979 and Government College, Maiduguri in 1984.

In fulfilling his childhood ambition of becoming a medical doctor, young Ndubueze gained admission to the prestigious University of Ibadan and graduated in 1990.

He joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 2005 as Lecturer I and rose rapidly to the highest academic status of professor in 2015. UNTH Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence was established to check medical tourism, as patients who require open-heart surgery are now handled by the centre instead of travelling overseas.

Following its impressive performance over time, the federal government designated the UNTH National Cardiothoracic Centre as a Centre of Excellence in 1984.

UNTH was the first in Africa to carry out open-heart surgery in 1974, and the service has since become a routine.

