PDP Accuses APC of Stealing for Elections Through N100m Nomination Form

Chuks Okocha



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Buhari presidency of allowing a mass looting of public funds to corruptly create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general election.

The PDP also claimed that the APC was diverting public funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers to its coffers by orchestrating the purchase of its presidential nomination form by all manner of persons at excessive N100 million to warehouse sleaze funds for the elections

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP stated, “Our Party has information of how public funds are being withdrawn from Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of government and diverted to people, who have no verifiable means of livelihood to purchase APC’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for individuals without any electoral value and who cannot even win local government elections.

The party said the rejected APC has resorted to this underhand method to corruptly rake in billions of naira from public treasury without consideration for the welfare of Nigerians.

PDP claimed APC’s nefarious action was informed by its realisation that its leaders could not make huge donations to the APC coffers as they would be violating the limits of contribution to political parties as stipulated by law and regulation.

According to the opposition party, “The APC is a sinking ship with ill-fated and inchoate sailors holding on to straw including this shameless attempt to sweep our national treasury. It is regrettable that the APC has shamelessly and soullessly extended their corruption to our electoral process, not minding the consequential effect on our democratic system.

“In any case, such shenanigan and criminal pillaging of our treasury cannot prevent the imminent crushing defeat of the APC at the polls in 2023, Nigerians having realised the fraud and life discounting experiences that the APC represents.”

The party, however, called “on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Accountant General of the Federation as well as the Auditor General of the Federation to immediately commence investigation and monitor the movement of funds in Ministries, Department and Agencies of government so as to protect our national treasury from the APC as we approach the 2023 general elections

“The National Assembly, pursuant to its constitutional duty to expose and prevent corruption should in the interest of Nigerians commence a public investigation into these happenings.”

