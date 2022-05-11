News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.The meeting holding at the council chambers is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.Ministers who are physically present at the meeting include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.Others are the Ministers of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar; Power, Jedy Agba, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo.Other Ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.



See photos

