Man City Reach Agreement to Sign Haaland for £51.2m

Manchester City announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.

The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions reportedly agreed to pay his €60-million release clause.

“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022,” the club said in a statement.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

The club failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

Speculation linking City with Haaland had been gathering momentum in recent weeks, with reports on Monday claiming the player had already undergone a medical.

Manager Pep Guardiola was reluctant to discuss the situation in a press conference on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s game at Wolves, but all but suggested a deal was imminent.

“Everybody knows the situation, but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season,” he said.

“At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I cannot talk. I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk.”

City, who are the Premier League’s top-scorers this season with 89 goals, have often played without a recognised striker for the past two seasons.

Riyad Mahrez is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, ahead of Raheem Sterling (16), Kevin De Bruyne (15) and Phil Foden (14).

City, who lead Liverpool by three points at the top of the Premier League table with three games to go, are closing in on a fourth English league title in five years.

