KUA Africa 2022: Making Dreams to Study, Live Abroad with Ease



Precious Ugwuzor

The crave for foreign education has gone up for many Nigerian students, especially during a period like this when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is at dagger-drawn with the government.



Recently, the academic body declared a 12-week strike when the government was unable to bring the body to the negotiation table after a month’s warning strike.

As expected, most students have given up hopes of a better education abroad and resigned to their fate. Some not because of funds, but inability to get a dependable vehicle for a successful application to any foreign universities of their choice.



But LinkPro Consult Integrated Limited’s unique offerings can make an otherwise cumbersome university application process much easier for Nigerian students.

The company, located in East Africa (Nairobi, Kenya); West Africa (Lagos, Nigeria); South Africa, and Ireland, is a consultancy firm with specialty in education placements in international schools abroad.

It is a registered agent for a number of international higher education schools and an ICEF-certified recruitment agency.



In a hybrid event tagged “KUA AFRICA”, the company would be presenting discerning parents, students, professionals and agents in Nigeria with an unmatched one-on-one networking with representatives from prestigious international institutions of higher learning in Ireland and Germany as well as the Institute of Education in Ireland.



The institutions that will be in attendance include the Galway and Letterkenny Campuses of the Atlantic Technological University, University of Europe for Applied Science in Berlin, Germany and Institute of Education in Ireland.



The meeting would be held at a designated venue in Lagos with offer holders, prospective students, and professionals in the ICT, management, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Other sectors include fintech, health care, nursing, engineering and medicine.



This discussion, which is coming up on May 12, 2022 from 10am – 4pm, would be centred on their offerings for registered participants.

To be confirmed to attend the event, participants can send YES KUA AFRICA with their full names to 08182705617 or visit www.linkproconsult.com/kua-africa/ to get more information.

