Gov. Emmanuel Warns Students Against Cultism

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has again cautioned university students against engaging in cultism and other social vices capable of truncating their academic pursuits.

​

Emmanuel had in 2020 signed an Executive Order proscribing cultism and other violent behaviours in the state.

​

The governor gave the warning during the commissioning of the Petroleum Oil and Gas Automation Training Laboratory at Ibom Metropolitan Polytechnic as part of activities to mark the matriculation ceremony of the institution in the state.

​

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, urged the students to focus on their studies as they are expected to be part of those that will provide the manpower for industries in the state.

​

He expressed satisfaction over the level of infrastructural development in the institution noting that the private polytechnic has lived up to expectations and charged the students to make good use of the facilities.

​

“Graduates from this polytechnic will be part of those that will provide the manpower for industries in the state. Therefore, there is every need for you to study hard, shun cultism and other social vices capable of truncating your academic pursuit in the institution,” he stressed.

​

Speaking earlier, the rector of the polytechnic, Nnamonso Akpabio, charged the students to conduct themselves well and make good use of the opportunity provided by the institution reiterating that the Academic Board and Management under his watch will not tolerate cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, stealing and insubordination.

​

