Electoral Panel: Enugu PDP Congresses Peaceful, Transparent

The Peoples Democratic Party’s(PDP) congresses held across Enugu’s 17 local government areas have been described by the party’s electoral panel as “very peaceful, well organised and transparent.”

The congresses were conducted to elect one national delegate and nominate one person living with disability (PLWD) ahead of PDP’s primary elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials monitored the congresses.

The Chairperson of the five-person electoral panel, Hajiya Amina Jambo, commended the PDP family in Enugu led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peaceful atmosphere, enthusiasm and transparency displayed in the congresses.

“We saw women and the disabled. We have seen them everywhere we go. We also saw the INEC officials monitoring the exercise. This shows that you people are following the guidelines,” said Jambo. “You people are doing what you are supposed to do. We are very proud of you. We are happy that you people are doing things correctly. That INEC officials here have confirmed to us that everything is going on well and in accordance with the PDP guidelines.”

Enugu’s PDP Chairman, Augustine Nnamani and his deputy, Innocent Ezeoha, led the panel to supervise the congresses.

At the Isi-Uzo LGA PDP office in Ikem, Jambo lauded the peaceful and transparent exercise. In Enugu East LGA, the panel was received by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Cornelius Nnaji, the council chairman, Nze Livinus Anike, among other stakeholders.

At the Enugu North PDP office, the panel’s first port of call, Jambo said, “We are so appreciative of your warm welcome. You can see that the place is well organised and very peaceful.”

