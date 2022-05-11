Basketball Players Protest, Accuse Dare of Indifference to NBBF Leadership Crisis

Olawale Ajimotokanin

Agitated basketball players yesterday staged a protest at the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja over the leadership impasse rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The angry protesters were led by Players’ Representative on the NBBF Board, Mr Stanley Gumut.

The players, who did not meet Dare in office, accused the minister of duplicity and apathy in resolving the post-election crisis that has rocked the NBBF since January 31, 2022 that led to the emergence of two parallel boards led by Igoche Mark and Ahmadu Musa Kida. Two parallel elections held in Abuja and Benin City respectively to usher in the two combatants laying claims to the soul of basketball in the country.

Gumut said the procession by the players to the Minister’s office was one of the resolutions reached at their meeting held last Tuesday following Dare’s failure to respond to series of letters to him over the crisis.

He said the minister’s apparent inaction in finding a solution to the intractable leadership tussle was affecting the players’ individual careers, as well as hampering domestic basketball in Nigeria.

The players also lamented that their career is uncertain after the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship that has kept them busy ever since the crisis.

“We thought it wise to visit the Games Master General of the country, and have an honest conversation with him. Our visit shouldn’t be deemed a protest, because it is a visit to the Sports Minister, who in addition as the custodian of all sports in Nigeria, is like a father figure to us. Mark D’ Ball Championship has kept us busy in recent years, but with the championship coming to an end, we are tempted to ask, what would become our future as players?” Gumut queried.

