ASUS Reveals Groundbreaking New 2022 Zenbook Lineup

ASUS recently unveiled its all-new 2022 line-up of sophisticated, high-performance Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series laptops at an online launch event entitled The Pinnacle of Performance.

The comprehensive new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S portfolios include standard, convertible and dual-display laptops ranging in size from 13 inches to 17.3 inches, all featuring a modern new design and the latest high-performance 12th Generation Intel® Core™ H-Series processors or AMD Ryzen™ 6000 H-Series processors, up to GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with the benefits of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, along with a dazzling array of performance- and productivity-enhancing innovations. “At ASUS, we continue in our relentless pursuit for innovation to push everyone’s creativity to the next level,” said Rex Lee, ASUS Vice President and Head of Personal Computer BU.

“Thanks to our users, ASUS has become worldwide No.1 NVIDIA® Studio creator laptop brand . And since launching our most comprehensive OLED laptop line-up in 2021, ASUS has earned the worldwide No. 1 spot for OLED laptops ,” he continued.

“With the full enhancement of our brand-new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series, these iconic premium compact laptop series not only achieve the pinnacle of performance, but also feature stunning OLED displays, unique innovations, and a modern new look.”

During the event, a powerful new Incredible Comes From Within marketing campaign for Zenbook was unveiled by Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Director, Consumer PC. “Over the last 10 years, the Zenbook series has been transformed, perfectly reflecting the ASUS journey in search of incredible,” he explained.

“With our new 2022 portfolio, Zenbook moves to the next level. The incredible comes from within you, from all the people who see things from different perspectives, creating what has never been created. Zenbook is perfectly placed to support those who will not settle, so this year, we’re launching the Incredible Comes from Within campaign to continue in search of incredible.”

Asus partnered NVIDIA to bring all the benefits from NVIDIA Studio to the new Zenbook Pro laptops, including software optimizations and pre-installed NVIDIA Studio drivers for enhanced performance and reliability in all your favorite creative apps.

Artists will be able to create at the speed imagination thanks to dedicated hardware benefits accelerating 3D, video editing, live streaming and graphic design workflows. And they get access to exclusive NVIDIA tools including NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D editing and collaboration, NVIDIA Broadcast for livestreaming, and NVIDIA Canvas for AI-assisted landscape painting.

Redesigned for performanceThe 2022 Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series of premium laptops all feature a completely new ‘modern Zen’ look, giving them an uncluttered, sophisticated appearance, with new details such as stepped diamond-cut edge highlights and the new ASUS monogram ‘A’ lid logo. Continuing the Zenbook tradition, the emphasis is on elegance and portability combined with class-leading performance.

For unprecedented performance in a compact chassis, the Zenbook Pro and S series now use up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series or AMD Ryzen™ 6000 H-series processors.

Maximum sustained performance — up to a 140 W combined thermal design power (TDP) depending on the model — is assured by new and improved cooling solutions across the range including ASUS IceCool, IceCool Plus and IceCool Pro. Additionally, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) introduce the new Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra), an innovative auto-tilt mechanism that elevates the ScreenPad™ Plus secondary touchscreen or the ASUS ErgoSense keyboard to allow improved cooling and better ergonomics.

The most powerful Zenbook ever: Zenbook Pro 16X OLEDThe flagship model in the new line-up is Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, a no-compromise creator laptop with a wealth of innovative design features all designed to aid on-the-go creativity, including the AAS Ultra mechanism for maximum performance.

The outstanding power and performance of Zenbook 16X OLED is packed into a compact 2.4 kg unibody — CNC-machined for solidity from super-tough aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy — that’s just 16.9 mm slim, so it’s easy to get creative on the move.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is an NVIDIA Studio validated laptop, powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers extreme mobile performance.

The high-performance components at its heart need to be cooled effectively in order to reach their full potential. This starts with the new ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system, which uses two quiet IceBlades fans, each with 97 3D-curved blades.

These cool the vapor chamber and the 5 mm heat pipe from the CPU and GPU, and the hot air is vented efficiently to the exterior via the new AAS Ultra mechanism, with its 14.5 mm lift that also tilts the keyboard by an ergonomic 7°.

The result is that the CPU and GPU can run at up to a 140 W combined TDP in Performance mode without throttling and can run quieter than 40 dB in Standard mode. The high-capacity 96 Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of autonomy to ensure Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will get through even the most demanding workdays.

For stunning visuals, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a world-leading 16:10 16″ 4K OLED HDR 60 Hz 550-nit Dolby Vision® touchscreen that’s PANTONE® Validated for industry-standard color rendering, has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500-certified for the deepest blacks.

Other innovative and upgraded features include the all-new White-RGB ASUS Intelligent Lighting System that enables smart interactivity such as visual alerts for power or performance status; the ASUS Dial rotary controller for precise fingertip control of creative apps; and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback for click-anywhere convenience. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED redefines what a creator laptop should be and helps elevate creativity to the next level.

Dual displays, evolved: Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLEDThe new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a powerful and compact dual-screen creator laptop that’s also the world’s first 14.5-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop. It features a bigger and brighter next-gen 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the AAS Ultra auto-tilting design that improves both cooling and ergonomics. The seriously powerful Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is an Intel® Evo™-certified powerhouse that lets creators turn up their creative powers to the max. The flagship up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 12900H processor and creator-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU are cooled for extreme performance — up to an 85-watt combined TDP — by ASUS IceCool Plus technology, aided by the innovative AAS Ultra mechanism, which vents the chassis efficiently and also tilts the next-gen ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen by 12°, positioning it at a comfortable angle for touch and viewing to ensure a seamless and immersive experience.For studio-class visuals, the world-leading 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 main Dolby Vision touchscreen has a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, an upgraded peak brightness of 500 nits, PANTONE Validated color accuracy, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut, as well as TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED puts its rivals in the shade, making it the ultimate compact OLED laptop for the discerning creator.

For users requiring a larger display, the existing 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Duo OLED (UX582) has been updated for 2022, and now features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

Zenbook Pro seriesIn addition to the flagship 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Zenbook Pro series also includes the new 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) convertible laptop, and Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702), the first-ever 17.3-inch Zenbook. The Zenbook Pro series offers users the ultimate power in a compact and elegant form factor.

The versatile Intel® Evo™-certified Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is equipped with the world’s first 15.6-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED touchscreen and is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and the all-new Intel® Arc™ A370M discrete graphics to deliver outstanding multitasking and multimedia power for serious users, enhanced with ASUS IceCool Plus thermal technology for maximum sustained performance.

The compact, elegant, thin and light design features stepped diamond-cut edges, a 360° ErgoLift hinge, and a HD IR camera for fast face login. A combined ambient light and RGB color sensor allows automatic brightness and color adjustment.

For an immersive cinematic experience, the Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system delivers ultra-realistic multi-dimensional sound.

Zenbook Pro 17 features an expansive 17.3-inch 2.5K IPS NanoEdge Dolby Vision touchscreen that’s PANTONE Validated with an ultrafast 165 Hz refresh rate, and superb all-round creative and productivity performance is delivered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. For superior audio experiences, there’s a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system driven by a powerful smart amplifier. The sleek, modern design is finished in elegant Tech Black.

Zenbook S seriesThe ultrathin, ultralight Zenbook S series also gains two new 13.3-inch models designed for the ultimate portability: the convertible Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, and Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world’s lightest 13.3-inch OLED laptop. With the outstanding power efficiency and high-capacity batteries of the new Zenbook S series, users no longer have to choose between performance and battery life. With its versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge, Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED lets users work or play in any mode they choose: laptop, tent, stand, tablet — or anything in between.

The precision-engineered hinge is also torture-tested to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind. The sleek and compact contemporary new unibody design — crafted from premium magnesium-aluminum alloy and finished in a choice of two fresh new colors — is just 1.1 kg light and 14.9 mm thin for effortless portability, and the up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor gives it the performance to handle any task with ease. A long-lasting 67 Wh battery, three ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, and a microSD card reader make it the ideal portable companion.

Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is packed with smart features designed to enhance security and efficiency. A presence-detection capability allows automatic login and logout when the user approaches or leaves the laptop, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button allows instant one-touch, password-free login.

An RGB color sensor automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature to match the ambient environment. Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED design will meet the requirements of an Intel® Evo™ laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration.

The ultralight Zenbook S 13 OLED is an elegant and powerful companion for those with busy lifestyles. It packs a lot of advanced technology into its super-thin 14.9 mm magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis in just 1 kg, including up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U processor with AMD Radeon™ 680M graphics. Finished in one of four sophisticated new colors — Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige and Refined White — Zenbook S 13 OLED is designed to stand out, yet it blends in anywhere. Its up to 19-hour battery life, full connectivity — including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C — and USB-C Easy Charge make it the perfect on-the-go companion. The clear and responsive 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge Dolby Vision touchscreen is PANTONE Validated for superb color fidelity, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for the deepest blacks, and has an ultra-vivid 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for a superlative viewing experience.

Enhanced eye care is ensured by the TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light emissions. Immersive multi-dimensional sound is provided by a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system with a powerful smart amplifier.

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere.

With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

