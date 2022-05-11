Alpha Morgan Capital Ranked Among the Fastest-growing Companies in Africa

Alpha Morgan Capital, an asset management company has been ranked among Africa’s fastest growing companies by Financial Times (FT).

Alpha Morgan Capital was ranked 4th out of 10 companies in the Financial Service sector, 7th in the General list of all sectors across Nigeria and 22nd in the overall list of 75 Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

This was announced in the inaugural publication of the FT – Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022 ranking, released on May 3, 2022. In collaboration with Statista, the FT ranked companies that had the strongest revenue growth in Africa between 2017 and 2020.

Commenting on the inclusion of the firm in the list, the Group Managing Director of Alpha Morgan Group, Mr Ade Buraimo, stated, “It’s an honour to be ranked on the inaugural FT Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list.”

Buraimo disclosed that, despite the global economic challenges they are glad to be ranked among the top companies across Africa in many categories, “this is as a result of our demonstration of steady revenue growth and staff expansion.

“Our growth mandate has garnered attention throughout the world, and we are overjoyed by this recognition and achievement. We will continue to improve on what we do best, which is to sustainably manage and grow our clients’ wealth.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate our clients who have trusted us over the past 10 years, as well as our faithful staff, without whom this would not have been possible”, He added.

It will be recalled that in August 2021, Alpha Morgan Capital was rated BBB-(1M) with a stable outlook by Agusto & Co. Rating Service and has since maintained its growth in the financial sector.

The inaugural FT annual ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies provides a snapshot of the corporate landscape in a continent where technology, fintech and support-service businesses have had to adapt to a radically altered environment.

South Africa has the highest companies’ representation with 24, followed by Nigeria 20, Kenya is the third most represented country with 9 while Egypt had 6.

These are also the markets that have attracted the most venture capital and where unicorns (companies valued at $1bn+) and would-be unicorns like Alpha Morgan have proliferated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

