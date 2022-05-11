AFO has aided abatement of flood risk in Nigeria: Adamu

Folalumi Alaran

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu says the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has aided the abatement of flood risk in Nigeria during raining season.

This Minister made this known today in Abuja while making a presentation of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) saying building upon the past successes, the agency has improved on it’s predictive capacity through introduction of new approach to the AFO.

Engineer Suleiman explained further “This new approach involves disaggregation of expected annual flood events in different scenarios which are flood Outlook for the months of April-June(AMJ), flood outlook for the months of July-September (JAS), and flood outlook for the months of October-November (ON)”

In an interview with Journalists, the Minister added that the ministry is putting in place structural control measures such as dams, canals, storm drains and other facilities to divert flood waters from highly probable flood risk zones in the country.

Adamu gave assurance of strong collaboration with the neigbouring countries with regards to water releases from dams within their catchments and are much assured of better preparations plans to avert any flood eventual incidents.

Also speaking at the public presentation of the 2022 AFO is the Director General (DG) of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Engineer Clement Nze saying people will be better informed and take necessary actions regarding flooding in their various localities through this 2022 edition.

The DG says AFO is to sensitize and create preventive measures among farmers, decision makers and increase enlightenment in the flood risk zones across the nation.

The breakdown of the 2022 AFO shows that 233 local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states of the Federation and the FCT fall within the highly probable flood risk areas.

