AdanianLabs Powering the Next Generation Tech Startups in Africa

As part of its vision to be the leading Pan African Tech lab investing in African innovations created to solve problems on the continent and beyond, Adanian Labs, a venture building studio revolutionizing the tech community globally from Africa has selected five startups with exceptional innovations to join the 12 months venture building programme and receive up to $120,000 pre seed funding.

Earlier in the year, Twenty-Five (25) start-ups were picked to present their ideas/innovation to a panel of 5 that included industry experts and VCs.

“We are all working towards the Pan African dream of building relevant capacity to extract value from the fourth industrial revolution. We invite our partners and especially our learners from across Africa, to join us on this journey of transformation,” says Adanian Lab’s CEO, John Kamara.

The Adanian Labs venture building program offers a blend of technology development, technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding while helping startups apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations.

Adanian Lab’s mission is to build 300 impact-driven tech startups that are commercially viable and scalable across the continent and beyond, with a vision to create an exponential impact on the African economy through youth empowerment.

Since its establishment in 2020, Adanian Labs has incubated fourteen (14) groundbreaking tech startups across sectors; have established a first in Africa partnership with Emurgo Africa. EMURGO, the commercial arm of Cardano and have raised seed funding for 4 of its existing start-ups such as;

Afya Rekod – a consumer-driven digital health data platform;

Phema Agri – an agriculture crowdfunding platform;

Paylend – an SME credit lending solution;

and others such as Twaa, eCobba, Reward Adz, Bloow and Ada Animation.

About Adanian Labs:

Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world.

