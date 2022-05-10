Volleyball Federation President Donates Trophies, Medals to Lagos Schools

Mary Nnah

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engr. Musa Nimrod, has again shown his love and passion for the development of sports by supporting the 6th edition of the Lagos Inter-schools Sports Fiesta.

Nimrod over the weekend donated trophies and medals for the volleyball event just like he did in 2021.

Speaking during the presentation of the items to the Organisers, Wonderland Sports, Nimrod commend them for taking volleyball to schools.

Noting that the development of the sports must start from the schools, he added, “For the sport to grow, we need to focus more on grassroots and our schools are the best place to start. We at the federation are ready to support volleyball at the grassroots level because this will help us discover future players who will replace the ageing ones.

“We are happy with wonderland sports doing and you can see that is a programme we should all support especially since this programme is endorsed by the Lagos State government through the Sports Commission.”

The Volleyball Federation boss charged other sports federations and corporate bodies to give support to Wonderland Sports.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the Event, Tayo Adeyemo said the competition which is in its sixth season will commence May 31 at various schools and centres in Lagos with the grand finale billed for Agege stadium.

The events for Season 6 are football, Volleyball, Athletics Basketball, Table Tennis and Tug-of-War.

A total of 24 schools are expected to participate with winners going home with trophies, medals and other gift items.

