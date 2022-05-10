Oyo PDP Senator, Balogun, Defects to APC

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Kola Balogun, Tuesday formally defected into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With his defection the PDP in the state led by the Governor Seyi Makinde administration, has no elected representative in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Balogun, a first time senator, took his exit from the ruling party in the state at an event held at the state APC Secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan

The defection followed weeks of silent war, following the decision of the governor to deny the senator a ticket to return to the Senate for second term on the platform of the PDP.

Also at the event, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC, Senator Teslim Folarin, declared his governorship ambition.

Senator Balogun had in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area, resigned his membership of the party.

The senator was received at the APC secretariat by the party chairman, Hon Isaac Omodewu, the entire State Working Committee and some notable leaders of the party.

Others present at the event were Senator Folarin, Senator Abdul-Fatai Buhari, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, Hon Asimiyu Alarape, Hon. Yemi Aderibigbe, a former Minister of Communications, Barrister Bayo Shittu, Senator Brimo Yusuff, Hon. Demola Omotoso and Hon. Olamiju Alao-Akala.

An elated Oyo APC chairman, Hon. Omodewu, in his remarks, said he was happy that the APC was waxing stronger and better in Oyo State.

According to him, “Yes, we have misunderstandings within ourselves in the APC but we have resolved the issues. There is no more crisis. We are united and by the grace of God, we are returning to the Agodi Government House in 2023.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

