Norebase Secures $1m Pre-seed Funding Round







Oluchi Chibuzor

Norebase, an African trade technology company that aims at building a single platform for businesses to start, scale and operate in any African country, has secured a $1M pre-seed funding round.

The company in a statement said the funds would help it accelerate its plans to build a plug-and-play company incorporation technology, broaden its trademark registration technology stack, bolster its existing team of world-class talent and develop more research-led solutions.

Launched in September 2021, Norebase said it is laser-focused on building a two-pronged platform that offers African and non-African businesses access to the African continent as one big market while creating a channel where African founders can access the international markets such as the USA.

It added that using Norebase, established companies can expand to new locations while new businesses can be incorporated in any African country of their choice in just a few minutes.

“In addition, Norebase’s platform provides a single point for startup founders and entrepreneurs to register a company, get a bank account, get a virtual mailing address and even register a trademark and handle IP registration in any African country.

“Additionally, Norebase has launched Norebase Incorporation API, an API service enabling other companies to provide incorporation services to their own customers via their websites. By integrating with the Norebase API, any company can provide its customer with a simple form, and the information filled on that form is automatically transmitted to Norebase to register a business on behalf of that customer.”

Commenting on Norebase’s growth ambitions, CEO at Norebase, Tola Onayemi, said, “Norebase is building a future where starting a business or expanding a business in any African country is as simple as clicking a single button, and we are deliberately building the single digital infrastructure and technology tools that will power trade across the continent.

“Africa’s startup space is rightly attracting the global business world’s attention as a region with enormous potential, and we are thrilled to connect new and existing businesses with the means with which they can scale their business in and beyond Africa more seamlessly. The rapid acceleration of innovation across Africa and the growing attractiveness of new markets requires the know-how of a smoother cross-border expansion experience, and our team is the best at this.”

Onayemi continued, “We are delighted to be joined by a stellar roster of experienced and strategic investors, whose expertise will play a key role as we scale the Norebase goal of being partners for set-up, compliance, regulatory needs for both cross-border expansions and local markets. Given our global and Africa-wide ambitions, we consciously ensured our investors came from across Africa and the world.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

