NIMASA Seeks Uniform Compliance on Sub-standard Vessels Monitoring as IMO Urges Active Response to IMSAS CAP Protocols

Oluchi Chibuzor

As a critical sector of national economies, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has urged member states of the Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for the West and Central African Region, to ensure uniform compliance on enforcement of sub-standard vessels regulations within their maritime sector.

This is as the IMO has stressed its readiness to ensure that the Abuja MoU member states become more active in their compliance with International Maritime Organisation Member States Audit (IMSAS) protocols.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for the West and Central African Region generally referred to as Abuja MoU, is one of the nine regional MoUs established pursuant to the International Maritime Organization resolution A.682 (17) of 1991.

Speaking at an IMO/Abuja MOU workshop for heads of Maritime Administration (MARADS) in the West and Central Africa Region, held in Lagos yesterday, the Director- General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, urged participants not to lose sight of the expectations of their various stakeholders.

He noted that they would continue to work with Abuja MoU, the Federal Ministry of Transport and IMO to ensure that the “Port State Control regime achieves the set objectives of maritime Safety and protection, “of our marine environment while not

losing sight of the thin line between maritime security and maritime safety.

“The shipping industries in our respective countries need us to be fully and regularly on top of our game, especially as regulators. Who must always be a step ahead of the never ending challenges that beset the global seaborne trade whether it is maritime security, the safety of shipping and capacity building.”

The DG maintained that such was the basis that necessitated their gathering and not just for general deliberations but for a functional workshop.

He added, “As a critical reference, we must remind ourselves of the core objectives that informed the founding and establishment of the Abuja MoU which includes: to reduce and eliminate substandard shipping, to prevent marine pollution, and improve the living and working conditions of seafarers aboard ships.

“All of which can only be realized when we develop a system of harmonized port State control inspection procedures for the region. Such a system of harmony will only be achieved by working through the synergistic quadrants of cooperation, coordination, collaboration and cooperation,”

The NIMASA boss who was represented by the Executive Director, Operations, NIMASA, Shehu Ahmed, listed areas where the region must take necessary action.

For the Secretary-General of the Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, the training was aimed at ultimately obtaining the unlimited support of the policy Makers who would in turn hold the officers on the scene (PSCOs) accountable thereby improving the efficacies of the regime.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

