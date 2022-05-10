Marshal Mews Subscribers Move into Terrace Duplexes in Lagos

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Hontar Projects, a real estate company and developers of the terrace duplexes known as Marshal Mews, have handed over keys to their subscribers.

Marshal Mews, a 12 units estate located in Magodo GRA, was commissioned by a former Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa.

The new estate, which construction began in October 2020 and was sold out before completion, according to a statement by officials of Hontar Projects.

Speaking at the event, Deji Fasunwon, CEO of Hontar Projects, stated that the vision of the company is to create an everyday lifestyle of comfort and pleasant experiences to all its customers. He stated further that owning a home is one of the best feelings ever as it makes one’s daily grind worth it; having a place to go to at the end of the day with open arms.

“At Hontar Projects, we aim to provide real estate housing solutions through quality and timely delivery of projects, superior customer service, flexible payment options and endearing work environment for our employees,” he said.

Marshal Mews consists of 12 units of 4 bedroom terrace duplexes on 3 floors, with a tucked-in BQ each. All the rooms come en-suite and fitted with state of the art facilities and infrastructure.

The architect and construction partners from Adepts and Adriots Architects mentioned that quality and high standard materials were not compromised in the building of the project which was delivered within 18 months against the 24 months timeline they had initially communicated.

Fasunwon, while acknowledging all the subscribers of the estate, stated that Marshal Mews was the first in the organisation’s list of projects but would be the stepping stone to its series of luxury units which has on the bloc, Rex Apartments Lekki, Kingsize Place Oregun, Larry’s Place Opebi; all sold out and at different stages of development. The most recently launched 4 bedroom terrace duplexes at Flo & Wills, Ogudu-Foreshore , Lagos currently is being sold at N93,500,000.00 with a 10% entry fee and mortgage facility available to willing subscribers.

