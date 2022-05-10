Kwara Seeks FG’s Intervention on Damaged Moro Bailey, Ohan Bridges

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government has appealed to the federal government to save the state from imminent flood disaster due to the damaged Moro bailey bridge and Ohan bridge both in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The state government said the ugly development had washed away the road leading to Oyun River which can result in flood disaster in Ilorin, more so, the rainy season has just commenced.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday shortly after paying spot assessment to the affected areas, the state Commissioner for Works and Transports, Rotimi Illiasu, said the quick intervention of the federal government became imperative so as to make life more bearable to the residents of Ilorin and other adjoining communities.

The commissioner, who was accompanied by the state Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Jato Abdulakeem, stated that: “Our appeal to the federal government and the Federal Ministry of Works in particular, is that they should speed up the work on the new bridge that would serve as a permanent solution to the ancient iron bridge in the interest of the citizens and motorists plying the road on a daily basis.

“Another appeal is to our representatives at the National Assembly; although, we have been engaging them and they also assured us that they will follow it up during the budget presentation, and also visit the Minister of Works on our federal roads, because all our federal roads are not in good condition, and we believe that very soon we should start seeing changes on our federal roads.”

He, however, said among the federal roads mentioned to be in bad conditions were Olorunsogo/Geri-Alimi, and Asa-Dam/Offa-Garage.

Speaking on palliative measures to make the iron bridge more motorable, the commissioner said he was in contact with the contractor handling the repair, and that he had assured him that it would be completed before the end of this week.

The commissioner said: “The contractor has commenced another palliative work on the iron bridge; I am in regular contact with him, and he has assured me that the palliative works on the bridge will be completed before the end of this week.

“But, what we are actually after is how the new bridge will be completed on time. It’s our job to keep reminding appropriate quarters and we will keep pushing until we get desired results.”

The commissioner also stated that his ministry would keep reminding FERMA on the earlier letter forwarded to the agency on the state of Oyun Road in Ilorin that was washed off.

“The federal government have come back to do maintenance on the road, in fact that very particular part that was washed off, we have written to FERMA and they assured us of action on it very soon,” he stated.

Speaking on the efforts of the federal government and his agency on the Moro bailey bridge in Alapa road and other federal roads in the state, the Director of FERMA, Abdulakeem, said “Bailey Bridge was a substandard bridge, in the sense that it was not designed to accommodate heavy vehicles, and to that extent, it was making a lot of impacts on the panels and beams, and whenever it happens like that, as a federal agency, we always respond and do palliative repair on it to ensure that it is motorable again.

“We are aware of the current bad condition of the bridge, but it is the Federal Ministry of Works that is doing the palliative now due to the reason that they are the one executing the ongoing new bridge project, so they ask them to do the palliative work, which they are already doing.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

