Kaduna PDP Guber Aspirant Appoints Campaign Chairman, Coordinators



The leading Gubernatorial Aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Mr Mohammed Abbas, has appointed campaign chairman, directors and coordinators ahead of the primaries.A statement by the Director Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Hon.Victor Bobai, said the appointment followed consultations with party stakeholders.He said Abbas approved the appointment of Chief A G Haruna as the Chairman Campaign Council of Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas Campaign Organisation.Chief Haruna is a former State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party.He also approved the appointment of Alhaji Bala Alwa’u as Deputy Chairman Campaign Council.Others are Director Contact and Mobilisation, Adamu Abdullahi, Director Media,Ishak Alhassan Kauran-Mata, Deputy Director Media, Mr Amos Tauna.The statement said Mr. Victor Bobai was named Director Public Affairs and Corporate Communications while Abubakar Yusuf Jamawala was appointed the Deputy Director Public Affairs and Corporate Communications.

