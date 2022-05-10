I Have Pact with People of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Says Canada-based Doctor

Fidelis David in Akure

A Canada based Nigerian Doctor and an Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has said that he has a pact with the people of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State, if elected in 2023.

Oshodi stated this in Akure while speaking with delegates after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination form to contest for the House of Representatives under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “My desire is to help in turning the constituency to an egalitarian one where life shall be made more abundant for the constituents ,where no child of school age is deprived of education just because his/her parents could not afford school fees, and where every constituent shall be proud of his/her Representative.”

The philanthropist said he has through his foundation, Abiola Oshodi Foundation, empowered countless numbers of students in the areas of scholarships and bursary to indigent students and has discovered latent talents in football which in no distant time shall begin to earn foreign exchange to the nation.

According to him, “the program is available to every student resident in Owo /Ose community and not necessarily for indigenes only but for every one residing in either Owo or Ose local government areas. He assured that the program will continue in a larger scope if elected a legislator.”

Oshodi said that would sponsor bills that seek to influence the government to site youths oriented projects like IT hub, farm settlements, skill acquisition centers and artisans villages not only in Owo/ Ose Federal Constituency but all in over the country.

“I intend to be one of the prime movers in the house by being proactive and be heard loud and clear by not being a bench warmer and invariably with lobbying draw a lot of dividends of democracy to this Federal Constituency,” he said.

He stated further that he is contesting for the good of all the downtrodden, the youths, the aged, farmers and the teeming youths. This he intended to achieve through bills to be sponsored either as an individual or in partnership with his colleague(s).

Oshodi said the party has put in their hands tools to choose between good and bad, right or wrong, light and darkness, while appealing to the party leadership in Ondo State to allow the people’s will to prevail as imposition has the tendency to tear the party apart.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

