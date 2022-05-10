FG Condoles with Egypt over Killing of Soldiers by Terrorists

Michael Olugbode

The Federal Government has condoled with Egypt as Jihadi militants attacked and killed 11 soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula.

The killing of the soldiers by the terrorists occurred on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Francisca Omayuli, said the killing further reinforced the importance of strengthening the international community’s collective efforts towards the elimination of terrorism and all forms of extremism from societies.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with Egypt in these trying times and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Federal Government’s statement.

An Egyptian news outlet reported that Egypt’s military spokesperson, Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez, announced on Saturday that an officer and 10 soldiers from the Egyptian military died in a terrorist attack in the East Canal area, with five others injured during the attack.

The spokesman was quoted to have disclosed that “the attack was perpetrated near a water plant that was protected by the Egyptian military

