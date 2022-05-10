Enugu PDP Guber Aspirant Describes Ward Congresses Exemplary

The immediate past Secretary to the Enugu State Government and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gabriel Ajah, has commended the conduct of the party’s ward congresses for the election of the three-man ad hoc delegates in the state, on April 30, 2022, as transparent and exemplary for other political parties to emulate across the country.

Ajah, who spoke on the outcome of the election of the three-man delegates which was held across the 260 wards in Enugu State, called on the party’s delegates to vote for competence, equity, justice and fairness.

Addressing newsmen, he expressed hope that the forthcoming PDP primary election would be free, fair and transparent.

“Experiences, capacity, honesty, integrity and dedication are all needed in public service and leadership, and having served for three consecutive civilian administrations of former Governors Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime and incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi without any dent; these experiences gathered in public service since 1999 to date would be brought to bear.

“It is a clear fact that the people of Enugu State and indeed the delegates of our great party are aware of my capacity, my honesty, my integrity, my character, my humility and, importantly, my pedigree which are assets in any public contest. No other contestant has better qualifications than me.

“As a technocrat, I’m academically qualified having read and obtained PhD in my discipline. This should be a conviction to the delegates that the capacity is unequaled.”

In the same vein, he appealed to the party’s delegates to consider the collective interests of the people of Enugu State and support his aspiration.

He assured the people that his government would carry everyone along just like the present administration of Governor Ugwuanyi.

Ajah said the only way history could be made was for the delegates and the stakeholders of the party to support his candidacy.

