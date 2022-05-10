Edo charges MSMEs to Take Advantage of Grants to Grow Their Businesses

The Edo State Government has urged small businesses in the state to take advantage of grants under the Edo-Cares programme, so as to grow their businesses and contribute to the state’s economic development.

Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who said this at the unveiling of the grants, said the Edo-Cares programme, which was domesticated in Edo State from the Federal Government and World Bank partnership on COVID-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), will provide succour for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) impacted by the pandemic in the country.

She noted that the Edo-Cares grant, an emergency state-level intervention programme, is designed to support micro and small enterprises in Edo State affected by the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dare said entrepreneurs in the state can now access business support grants in the form of credit grants, operational grant and IT enhancement grant, to expand and scale up their businesses and thereby improve the economic capacity of the state.

She urged business owners to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that the Edo-CARES grant offers businesses the opportunity to build their businesses, pay off business debts, enhance their working environment as well as scale up employment rate in the state.

“In addition, business owners can gain access to technology tools such as e-commerce website, POS, computers, mobile applications, under the IT Enhancement grant category, and business supplies, rent, salaries, utilities, solar panels, under the Operational grant category and also the Credit grant category where business owners can gain access to funds to pay off existing loans, ”she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

