Buildzone Housing Solutions: A Technology-Driven Real Estate Company



The Nigerian Real Estate sector is currently plagued with a number of problems, including building collapses and lack of modernization of buildings. A study shows that there have been at least 152 building collapses in Lagos since 2005. Other problems include environmental insecurity, non-compliance with government regulations, substandard materials, and unprofessional practices in construction.

We have seen many real estate companies, but this one stands out. Buildzone Housing Solutions is a reputable real estate company in Lagos State, Nigeria. The company is committed to transforming Nigeria’s housing and real estate experience with innovation, integrity, and a customer-centric focus.

Buildzone Housing Solutions specializes in land and property sales, residential and commercial rentals, building constructions, and estate development. Its excellence cuts across building trust with clients and academic and administrative expertise. The company infuses eco-friendly and technology measures in building construction, facility management, and customer relations to give clients the best housing experience.

In narrating how Buildzone Housing Solutions came to be, the Executive Director, Collins Osayi, stated categorically: “I grew up in the building retailing space and would always accompany my father, right from age 11. I watched how building materials transformed into world-class structures. I watched how families smiled because a house transformed into a home – something fascinating! I also watched how people faced real estate problems that demoralized them physically and mentally. All of this inspired me to not only establish a company in the building merchandise space but also to address the gap that is visible in the Nigerian housing sector…”

In addressing the recurring collapse issues in the Nigerian real estate sector, he further stated that: “Buildzone Housing Solutions is set to modernize housing structures in Nigeria by integrating technology into designs and structures. We will create innovations to help unite technology and real estate together. The issue of building collapse is also hinged on the use of non-professionals in the building and construction industries. This is far from us as we have the best expertise to spearhead world-class technology-driven structures.”

Since its inception in 2018, Buildzone Housing Solutions has supported the completion of 2000+ structures in Benin, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Delta, and Abuja; 5+ Years of Construction & Management; and 28 projects across the country, with customers’ satisfaction and excellence being their primary focus.

The company prioritizes integrity, innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence as its core values. In today’s real estate world, one can agree that it proves difficult to find a housing company that displays integrity and expertise in actions.

In Nigeria, the real estate market has yet to optimally integrate technological innovations into its ecosystem from development, construction, facility management, operation, marketing, and sales. Fortunately, Buildzone Housing Solutions not only implements technological strategies but also intends to lead the real estate market with it.

Kelechi Mgbemena, the Chief Executive Officer at Buildzone Housing Solutions and a business management expert, provided additional insights. She said: “We have laid a 5-year roadmap that would see us transition into a property technology company, enabling homeowners and real estate players. At BHS, we use technology to plan, to build, and to solve real estate problems by first preventing them.”

Buildzone Housing Solutions is redefining living standards in Nigeria by embracing technology and innovative solutions to provide top-notch housing solutions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

