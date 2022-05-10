Bamise’s Family Seeks Permission to Prosecute Defendant

The family of the late Bamise Ayanwole, who was raped and murdered on a BRT vehicle in February, has written to the Lagos State Attorney-General, applying for a fiat to prosecute the murder trial against the Defendant, Andrew Nice Ominikoron.

In March, the Lagos State Government had arraigned Andrew Nice Ominikoron on a four-count charge before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square Annex, Lagos Island. He pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Hearing is scheduled to formally begin next Monday. But, the family’s counsel, Adesina Ogunlana, in a letter to the Lagos AG dated May 4, on behalf of the family stated that the Ayanwole family: “has formally expressed their wish to have a more independent body conduct the prosecution”, adding that: “in their view, the Lagos State Government, agency and officials are involved in the matter, and may not be reasonably expected to act as the prosecutor against themselves”.

Mr Ogunlana, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, adds that the family is concerned that the State Government also included in the charges against Andrew Nice Ominikoron, another rape incident, separate from Bamise’s, a situation they believe may complicate their case.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

