Author Tasks Entrepreneurs on Good Business Models, Integrity

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector/ Chief Coach of Oak Business School ( Monotechnic) , Dr. Lance Musa Elakama, has advised entrepreneurs who intend to go into bigger businesses to design models and integrity that would make things easy for them to sail through in their endeavour.

Elakama who made this known, weekend, during the launch of his books titled, Starting and Growing your own Business’, ‘ The Ground Rules for the Journey of Life’, ‘ Principles of Practice Management’, held in Lagos, said there is no way one could operate a successful business just by having money alone, but bankable ideas.

According to him, ” you must have ideas first, as ideas rule the world. It is not the money that makes you to do business; you must have the bankable ideas to do the business. You must have high integrity which is also very important.”

He said he was inspired to write the books so as to give back knowledge to the society, adding that the books were also aimed at providing conceptual framework within which entrepreneurship dream can be brought to reality.

“In this respect, all the legal requirements, accounting and the administrative skills required to successfully manage private enterprises have been carefully highlighted to assist those intending to start their own businesses,” Elakama said.

He noted that the books will be a practical guide for undergraduates and graduate students of Management, Economics, Accounting, Entrepreneurial Studies and other social sciences and for students pursuing MBA and higher degrees in the universities.

The chief coach added that the books will also be of great value to those already running their own businesses, as it would help them to sharpen their rough edges and make their businesses more successful by applying practical professional management principles.

He expressed optimism that it will serve as an impetus and catalyst to intending young entrepreneurs and by extension increase economic growth and prosperity for Nigerian and the developing world.

“Government can no longer be giving jobs to everybody, it’s not possible. People living school every year are roaming the streets, so you must start small your own business, so that if you employ one person, you are taking people out of the streets. So business enterprise is the way to go to drive the economy through private initiatives and sometimes through Public and Private Partnership (PPP). You cannot rely on government forever.”

In his remarks, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Mike Ihariale described the author as a voracious reader who has spent so much time to scholarship and has now joined the community of people who use their pen for human progress.

The Chief launcher, Prof. Madaki said the time has come for us to begin to acknowledge intellectual prowess, adding that the books are imperishable legacies and assets.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

