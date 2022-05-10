All Set for NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference Sokoto

Steve Aya



The Nigerian Bar Association, Section of Public Interest and Development Law has finalised plans to hold its much-awaited Annual Conference in Sokoto.

Addressing the media at the Ikeja NBA Secretariat last Wednesday, Chairman of SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani said that this year’s Annual Conference of the Section will be an “Intellectual feasting’ and fun-filled.

The Conference which is scheduled to hold from May 22-26, 2022 has the theme “Rule of Law and Democratic Evolution in Nigeria”.

Ubani said the Keynote Address on “Rule of Law and Nigeria’s Democratic Experiences: The Way Forward” will be delivered by renowned jurist and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ado-Ekiti, Professor Akin Oyebode.

“The Opening Ceremony on Monday, May 23, 2022 will witness addresses by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Hon. Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, to name a few. The Sokoto State Governor, His Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal will declare the Conference open”, said Dr. Ubani.

He explained that: “The sub-themes to be dissected by an array of leading speakers include ‘Democratic Evolution & Nation Building – The Past, Present & Future of Nigeria’; ‘The Rule of Law Index in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria’; ‘Costs of Elections (Human & Financial Costs) – Counting the Costing & Applying the Values’; ‘Rule of Law, Security & Promotion of Democracy’; ‘Civilian vs Uniformed Citizens – Human Rights Non-Compliance & The Changing Rules of Engagement’; ‘Tackling Impunity, Electoral Offenders and Insecurity’; ‘Unity in Diversity: The Rule of Law as the Unifier’; ‘Partnership Forum: Everyone a Changemaker Movement’; ‘Role of Technology in Electoral Governance’; ‘Electoral Act 2022 & Electoral Justice’; ‘Political Parties & Internal Party Democracies – Challenges & Prospects’; ‘Rule of Law & Elections as it Affects Persons with Disabilities and Other Vulnerable Groups’, and ‘State Independent Electoral Commissions: Protectors or Destroyers of Democracy?’

“Among the many speakers that have confirmed attendance are Supreme Court jurist, Justice Inyang Okoro; INEC National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye; Amnesty International Country Director, Ms Osai Ojigho; former Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo, SAN; National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu; Secretary of Lower Niger Congress, Mr Tony Nnadi; former Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Daniel Bwala; and Director of Research at NARC, Prof C.B.N. Ogbogbo.

Others are retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Olafimihan Adeoye; Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof Yemisi Bamgbose SAN; Executive Director at Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo; Mr Hilary Ogbonna of National Human Rights Commission; Head of Political Science Department at the University of Ibadan, Prof Remi Ayede;Partner at Riverbrooke Solicitors London, UK, Chi Chikwendu; Prof Agbo Madaki and Executive Director, Gender Awareness Trust, Dr Lydia Umar.

Also expected at the annual Conference are United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Dr Amina J. Mohammed; INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu; Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah;Founder, Fix Politics, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu SAN; and his predecessor-in-office, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and several State Governors.

“Aside from the intellectual feasting expected at the Conference, many fun and sideline events have also been planned to ensure that the conferees have a best-in-class experience while in the royal, ancient and serene city of Sokoto. The conferees will be guests of the Sultanate when they visit the Sultan of Sokoto. Other fun sites to be visited by the conferees include the BUA Cement factory, Argungu UNESCO site, Sokoto Race Course, and the History Bureau/Museum.

“To ensure optimal comfort of the conferees, a Welcome Cocktail Party is to be hosted by the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, while a Variety Night and several luncheons have been secured by the Conference Planning Committee (CPC) ably led by three-time Lagos State Commissioner, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN. I must especially thank the Committee, for its uncommon industry and foresight. This will be capped with a State Banquet to be hosted by the Sokoto State Government.

“Let me at this juncture place on record the immense gratitude of the Section to the indefatigable Governor of Sokoto State, our learned friend, Mr Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Life Bencher). May I also note that Governor Tambuwal has thrown his full weight and that of the entire Sokoto State Government, towards hosting of the Annual Conference in a secure and serene environment. It is noteworthy that Sokoto remains one of the safest cities in Nigeria, more so as many of us recently visited the lovely city in the course of planning for the Conference. This notwithstanding, the State Government has assured conferees of security cordon and extra joint security patrols throughout the Conference period. Noted for its quality leather and gold markets, the ancient city remains a tourist’s dream and delight.”

It is noteworthy that the Conference Planning Committee has secured very reasonable rebates, for as low as N6,000 per night from some leading hotels within barely 10 minutes shuttle distance from the Sokoto Conference Centre. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has also secured free bus services to ferry conferees from their hotels to the Conference venue. There are available direct flights from some cities to Sokoto, and conferees are advised to book their flights on time. Airlines that currently offer direct flights to Sokoto include MAX Air, Arik Airline and AERO Contractors.

“Permit me to touch on a few pressing national issues. NBA-SPIDEL condemns unequivocally, the attempt by our national legislators to criminalise ransom payment by victims of kidnapping, without tackling the root cause of kidnapping. Law ought to reflect reality in any given society. The truth of the matter is that victims of kidnapping pay ransoms out of desperation and abject helplessness, knowing fully well that the State has failed and is unable to protect lives and property, or secure the release of their loved ones from kidnappers’ den.

“It is very appalling therefore, that the same country that has failed to provide security to the people it governs, is embarking on a ‘suicide mission’ of criminalising ransom payment by the very victims that are helpless and desperate to save the lives of their loved ones. This piece of legislation under contemplation lacks logic and wisdom, and the House of Representatives is hereby advised jettison the Bill without any further consideration. It does not make any sense at all! Instead, the Legislature is strongly advised to focus on laws that will strengthen national security and protection of lives and property, assuming there is a lacuna.

“I dare say Nigerians are shocked at the number of presidential aspirants, buying Expression of Interest forms from their various parties at very exorbitant fees. At this juncture, what we advise is that Nigerians should be alert and ‘shine their eyes’ in order to avoid the grave errors of the past.

“We must separate the wheat from the chaff, pretenders from contenders. Our wrong choices of the past have kept us where we are today – retarded. It will be a colossal disaster, if after passing through the harrowing experiences of the past years due to wrong choices, we make the same mistake in 2023 by choosing most of the jesters who are parading themselves as presidential candidates.

“We refuse to believe that, Nigeria is under a curse of bad leadership. If there is any curse, let us consciously and vigorously break the yoke of that curse collectively, and choose a destiny of progress and growth. Let Nigerians arise from slumber and insist on leadership with antecedents, a leadership that can take us to our desired destination. It is possible if we collectively push for it.”

