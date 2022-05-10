70% of Lubricants Consumed in Nigeria Substandard, Says Ikokwu

Peter Uzoho

About 70 per cent of the total lubricants consumed in Nigeria has been described as substandard, prompting players in the subsector to deploy technological advancement in tackling the menace.

The Chief Marketing Officer, OVH Energy Marketing, Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu, disclosed this while speaking on “Technology as a Tool to Curb Proliferation of Substandard Lubricants in Nigeria”, at the 2022 Nigeria International Lubricant Conference (NILC 2022), themed: “Technology and Its Application to the Lubricants Industry.”

Ikokwu also revealed that out of the 25 per cent of lubricants imported into the country, 64 per cent of the volume was substandard, adding that 75 per cent of lubricants consumed in the country was produced by local manufacturers.

She expressed optimism that in the next few years, Nigeria would be producing 100 per cent of its lubricants demand, saying the 75 per cent produced in-country was encouraging.

“75 percent of the lubricants consumed in this country is produced locally, which is encouraging. We do hope that in very few years, we would do 100 per cent of what we produce.

“Out of the 25 per cent being imported, 64 per cent of that volume is substandard. In total, we have 70 per cent of total lubes consumed in Nigeria being substandard,” Ikokwu added.

In his intervention at the conference, General Manager, Sales and Technical, Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited, Mr. Franklin Oranusi, who dissected the presence and causes of adulterated lubricants in the market, blamed the blenders in the country.

According to him: “The reason for having substandard lubricants is not farfetched. Most of the blenders present in Nigeria do not put many factors into consideration during the product formulation process.” On his part, the keynote speaker and Managing Director of Lubcon Limited, Mr. Taiye Williams, observed that as manufacturers push the boundaries of engine development, the pursuit of performance has placed new demands on the lubricants required by modern machines.





