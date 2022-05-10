2023: Atiku Praises South-West Leaders after Three-day Consultations

Chuks Okocha



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful has praised South-West leaders of the party for turning out en masse during his consultative tours with delegates in the zone.

A Monday statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe said the rousing welcome the former vice president received during his three-day tour of the South-West further reinforced his conviction that Nigerians are prepared for a leader who can unite the country.

“Through my interactions with leaders and members of our party in the South-West, I am more abreast with issues that are of utmost concern to the people of that region, and they are issues that are well captured in my five-point policy agenda tagged Unity SEEDs that comprise uniting the country, security, economic and educational reforms, as well as granting more responsibilities to states and local government in order to drive rapid national development,” the statement quoted Atiku to have said.

Atiku added, “I am particularly inspired by the commitment of the leaders and stakeholders of the zone to my vision to forge a united One Nigeria on a deliberate policy of ‘One People with One Future’ and having ownership of ‘One Country’.”

Atiku specifically thanked Governor Seyi Makinde, the PDP leader in the South-West, for working to make PDP in the region united and stronger.

“Governor Makinde and I met early Sunday morning in Ibadan before my departure for Osogbo, where we had a robust conversation. I wish to publicly express my confidence in him for driving the PDP in the Southwest to becoming a very formidable party,” explained Atiku. “I have no doubts that under his able leadership, the PDP will bounce back as the dominant party in the Southwest. It is my prayer that when I secure the ticket of our great party and elected president in the 2023 elections, we shall work together in bringing about policies and reforms that will promote areas where the Southwest has a competitive advantage.”

He also commended other leaders and stakeholders of the party in the region’s six states for making his three-day stay rewarding and mutually beneficial.

